Long Beach food truck robbed for second time in 6 months, worker attacked

A Long Beach food truck worker is recovering after he was attacked during a robbery, and police are still looking for the suspect. The food truck workers tell FOX 11 it's the second time they've been robbed in less than six months.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. on May 2, at the Los Bros Taco truck near E. 7th Street and Junipero Avenue. According to the Long Beach Police Department, two suspects walked up to the cashier and ordered food. Then, one of them grabbed the cashier and attacked him.

In a fundraiser campaign, the food truck said the worker suffered a broken nose, his glasses were destroyed, and his phone was missing.

The two suspects ran off before the police got there. Surveillance photos shared on Los Tacos' Instagram page showed the two suspects — one in an all-black outfit and another in an all-red outfit, both with hoods up.

The food truck said Thursday night's attack was the second one against their business in less than six months. They're raising money to help pay for the workers' medical bills. More information on that fundraiser can be found by tapping or clicking here.

Police are still looking for the suspects.