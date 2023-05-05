Long Beach fire kills one, critically injures two others

An investigation was continuing Friday into a fire that heavily damaged an abandoned commercial structure in Long Beach, leaving one person dead and two others gravely injured.

The fire was reported around 9 p.m. Thursday at a commercial building, possibly a former automotive service garage, in the 1700 block of Long Beach Boulevard, according to the Long Beach Fire Department.

Fire crews quickly doused the flames then searched the structure, finding one person dead inside, according to the LBFD. Two other people were taken to hospitals in what the fire department described as grave condition.

No firefighters were injured, and the cause of the fire remained under investigation.

It was unclear if the victims were homeless and possibly using the abandoned structure for shelter.