Long Beach man killed in double shooting ID'd by authorities

Homicide detectives in Long Beach identified the man killed in a double shooting Thursday evening as Mario Morales-Moreno.

The shooting took place around 6:45 p.m. Thursday along the 600 block of 61st Street in Long Beach.

Another man was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. 51-year-old Morales-Moreno died at the scene.

According to neighbors, Morales-Moreno was outside doing yard work when he was shot and killed.

Morales-Moreno's alleged niece shared a post on Instagram in honor of her uncle. According to the post, Morales-Moreno "was a war veteran [who] just retired from the Army 2 years ago".

In a statement Friday evening, Long Beach Police said they "do not believe the deceased victim was the intended target of the shooting. The motive for the shooting remains under investigation".

Nearby neighbors Friday afternoon said they were scared following the shooting.

"Two or 3 weeks ago, they were shooting by my street," said one woman who wanted to remain anonymous. "I used to walk with my neighbor in the park, but we don’t do that anymore because it’s dangerous."

Two weeks ago a 37-year-old married father of 2 was gunned down in Long Beach by possible gang crossfire. The victim was a popular street vendor known as "the corn guy".

Also last month, a 17-year-old girl was shot dead while walking home from work in Long Beach. She died right outside her family’s home.

Authorities say all 3 shootings are unrelated.

Following the shooting Friday, authorities said they’re bolstering patrols and engagement efforts in the area.

"Responding officers detained three male subjects in the area," said a spokesperson from Long Beach Police. "One of the subjects was found in possession of a firearm and subsequently arrested. Their involvement in the incident is undetermined and currently under investigation."

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Eric Thai or Kelsey Myers (562) 570-7244. Anonymous tips may be submitted through "LA Crime Stoppers" by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.LACrimeStoppers.org.