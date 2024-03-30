Teen girl shot in Long Beach dies in hospital

A 17-year-old girl who was hospitalized after a shooting in Long Beach earlier this week has died. The case is now considered a homicide, police said.

The shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. on March 26, near the area of 11th Street and Lewis Avenue in Long Beach.

Police said the girl was walking down the street when she was shot. When officers got to the scene they found the girl had a gunshot wound in her upper body. Paramedics with the Long Beach Fire Department brought her to the hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, she died from her injuries. Police are withholding the girl's identity because of her age.

Police are still investigating a motive for the shooting. Anyone with information was asked to contact detectives at 562-570-7244. Anonymous tips can also be left by calling 800-222-8477, or submitting them online at lacrimestoppers.org.