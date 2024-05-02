Shooting reported from scene of house fire in Lynwood

A shooting broke out at the scene of a house fire in Lynwood.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call from the 4800 block of Olanda Street a little after 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

A person linked to the shooting has since been taken into custody. No one was hit by the suspect's bullets and no injuries were reported in the house fire, LA County FD said.

The fire was taken down around 5 p.m. the same day, firefighters say.