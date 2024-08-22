Long Beach continues clearing homeless encampments at city parks

The City of Long Beach continues to clear out homeless encampments in multiple prioritized areas. City officials said they are reaching out with services and there could be legal consequences for those who refuse.

Residents who spoke to FOX 11 said they are encouraged by what they’ve been seeing.

A homeless encampment was cleared at Gumbiner Park and outreach teams have been visible at four other city parks that have been deemed problematic by the city officials.

Reggie Johnson, who regularly plays basketball at Lincoln Park, said he’s thrilled action is being taken.

"I’m just glad they’re cleaning it up," Johnson said.

Caltrans also posted video of crews clearing what they called an "abandoned encampment" along the 91 Freeway at Atlantic Avenue.

"I think it’s a step in the right direction," said Long Beach resident Karina Mendez. "You have to start at step one and see what step two goes to next."

City officials said they posted notices in advance and conducted several outreach attempts at the impacted encampments. Those who refuse could be cited and arrested.

Residents also said the priority needs to be focusing on long-term solutions, and not just shuffling people from one place to another.

Veterans Park and Jenni Rivera Park are scheduled to be cleared out next.

City officials said the ultimate goal is to get everyone the help and healing they need, and eventually, into permanent housing.