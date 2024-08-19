Long Beach to start clearing homeless encampments at 5 parks

Officials in Long Beach prepared to crack down on homeless encampments beginning in several prioritized areas. This week, the city plans to remove what they call "problematic encampments" at multiple city parks.

Officials have been posting notices near encampments they are getting ready to remove. Public areas the city now considers difficult spots will be cleared out starting Monday and those who refuse to leave could be cited or even arrested.

The Long Beach city manager released a memo regarding the new enforcement policies, citing the recent Supreme Court decision, allowing local governments to remove homeless camps regardless of available housing.

Based on the recent Supreme Court ruling, police officers responding to calls for service will now have the discretion to enforce ordinances restricting camping or sleeping in public places.

The memo also pointed to California Governor Newsom’s executive order issued Jul. 25 encouraging the same.

Long Beach City officials have prioritized Billie Jean King Library, Lincoln Park, Veteran's Park, Jenni Rivera Memorial Park, and Gumbiner Park.

On Monday, Aug.19, temporary fencing will be placed around Gumbiner Park for renovation and repairs. This will include work on the irrigation system, park lighting, repainting park amenities, power washing of all hardscapes, and updating park signage.

Officials are following the city’s existing encampment protocol, which includes posting of a notification at least 48 hours in advance, proactive engagement to offer services and shelter, and storage of any personal belongings left behind for at least 90 days.