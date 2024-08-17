Long Beach to start enforcing new homeless policies, tearing down camps next week

article

Officials in Long Beach are preparing to start enforcing new policies regarding homeless camps.

Starting Monday, the city plans to begin removing what they consider "problematic encampments" in public areas. Locations include outside the library off West Broadway and around Gumbiner Park.

A sofa and several tents could be seen Saturday afternoon around Gumbiner Park. In addition, there was a posted yellow sign from the city warning people the encampment would be removed next week.

"I’m not going anywhere," said one woman. "I’m staying right here. Where am I going to go? I have no felonies, no evictions, I have no criminal background."

"They’re just making us move you know, but move to where," said a man named Russell. "They don’t want us on the sidewalk. It’s public. So, here to here?"

In a recent memo, Long Beach City Manager Tom Modica cited the recent Supreme Court decision, allowing local governments to remove homeless camps, and California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s new executive order encouraging the same.

Last week, Newsom helped state workers clear-out a homeless encampment in Mission Hills. The Governor said he’d like local county and city workers to work with urgency on the homeless issue, or possibly risk losing certain state funds.

"It’s just wrong to have people out here like this with all the money they have and empty buildings," said Russell.

While some disagree with Long Beach’s new enforcement plan, others think it’s a good idea.

"I’m kind of glad they’re doing what they’re doing because the kids deserve to play in the park," said another man named Benjamin.

Benjamin admitted, like others, he isn’t sure where he’ll move after city workers clear out the park he’s recently been living in.

"Eventually I will find somewhere to stay like I always do," said Benjamin.