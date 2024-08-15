Long Beach could cite, issue tickets to homeless, city memo says

The City of Long Beach is shifting the way it deals with the homeless crisis. A Supreme Court ruling, Grant's Pass (Ore.) v. Johnson, allows cities to issue citations – or ticket – people who refuse to leave homeless encampments.

A city memo reveals Long Beach's proposed response to the Supreme Court's decision, which allows public agencies to enforce local laws restricting sleeping or camping in public spaces. According to the memo, the city will only issue citations when all other outreach and offers for service and housing have failed.

FOX 11 spoke with a Long Beach native, who asked not to be identified, who says she experienced homelessness herself. She says a misdemeanor citation could be a wakeup call some people need, if combined with follow-up services.

"Los Angeles County is known for having a lot of resources. You know, that's how I got back on my feet," she suggested.

The ticketing is essentially being treated as the last resort. The memo said people living in public parks, beaches and libraries would be given multiple opportunities to take advantage of services or move before being cited.

The city acknowledges that citations likely won't reduce overall rates of homelessness, but they can also be used as a tool to address locations where there's a threat to public health or safety, and when other solutions are not working. Long Beach Mayor Rex Richardson was not available for comment at the time of the Aug. 14 late-night newscasts.