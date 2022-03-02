One in custody, police searching for additional pursuit suspects in Lake Balboa

Officers are in pursuit of a vehicle in the San Fernando Valley.

The chase started in Newbury Park. The suspect drove through parts of Woodland Hills, Tarzana and Reseda, going over 70 mph on Vanowen Street.

SkyFOX was over the scene as the vehicle came to a stop along Gaviota Ave. near Victory Blvd. in Lake Balboa. At least four suspects fled on foot towards nearby homes.

At least one person was taken into custody; police are still searching for three others.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.