LAX, SoCal airports see hundreds of flight cancellations on day after Christmas

Monday is expected to be another busy travel day at airports nationwide as millions of Americans are headed home after Christmas.

The busy travel day combined with the leftover issues from a mass winter storm could be a recipe for disaster. Officials said nearly 3,000 flights were canceled on Christmas Day and those travelers hoped to get on new flights.

Below is a list of flight delays and cancellations for Southland airports as of 7 a.m. Monday:

Los Angeles International Airport

77 delays

61 cancellations

Long Beach Airport

5 delays

13 cancellations

Hollywood Burbank Airport

14 delays

22 cancellations

Ontario International Airport

10 delays

8 cancellations

John Wayne Airport

30 delays

19 cancellations

Those numbers could change throughout the day and travelers are encouraged to stay updated on their itineraries.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported New York, Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit and Minneapolis are expected to have the worst delays and out of all the airlines, Southwest has been the hardest hit.

Those who couldn’t make it home for Christmas were forced to cancel or rethink their holiday plans and now thousands are facing difficulties finding an easy route back home.

Laura Alvarez told FOX 11 that her flight back to Michigan got canceled, and she was on the phone for nearly two hours with a customer support agent.

"They finally gave us another choice, which was Chicago. So, the plan was to go back to Chicago and then drive five hours home," she explained. However, that second flight was canceled and eventually, she found another flight home.

According to the tracking website Flight Aware, U.S. airlines have canceled over 12,000 flights since Wednesday.



