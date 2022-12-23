Travelers face flight cancellations, delays out of LAX due to winter storm

Some Holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport Friday.

A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.

There were more than 60 cancellations at LAX in the past 24 hours, according to media reports, and 25 cancellations reported Friday morning.

More than 3,000 flights have been canceled nationwide, and the most affected cities are New York, Chicago and Denver.

A winter storm is moving through the central United States toward the East Coast Friday, and will affect about 135 million people over the weekend, according to reports from the National Weather Service.

At LAX, nearly 100 flights were delayed and 66 flights were canceled as of Friday morning.

One traveler told FOX 11 that she had a 14-hour delay from LA to San Diego due to fog.

Those traveling by car might face problems as well. The worst time to be on the road will be between 4 and 7 p.m. Friday, according to AAA. The best time to drive will be before 2 p.m. and after 8 p.m. Friday.

Southern California is expected to have the warmest temperatures in the country, with highs over 80 in some areas on Christmas Day.