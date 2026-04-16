LAX People Mover begins passenger-free testing in major project milestone

The Brief LAX will begin running its 2.25-mile Automated People Mover without passengers on Monday to simulate full operational schedules. The system must successfully complete a 30-day period of uninterrupted, issue-free operation before the public is allowed to board. The testing phase marks a significant milestone for the $5.5 billion project that is years behind schedule.



The long-awaited Automated People Mover at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) will begin running empty trains on a full schedule this Monday.

What we know:

The 2.25-mile elevated rail system features six stations designed to connect the central terminal area with parking lots and regional transit hubs.

According to airport executive Jake Adams, the testing will involve "tons of trains running up and down the guideway" to simulate real-world conditions.

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Use of the system will eventually be free for ticketed passengers, guests, and airport employees.

What we don't know:

An official opening date for passenger service has not been announced.

It's unclear if the ongoing financial and technical disputes between Los Angeles World Airports and the contractor, LAX Integrated Express Solutions, will cause further friction as the system moves toward its final certification.

Timeline:

2019: Construction officially begins on the $5.5 billion project.

2023: The original target date for the system's debut (missed due to delays).

April 20, 2026: Start of the passenger-free "simulated operations" testing phase.

Next 60 Days: Ongoing testing; the system must achieve 30 days of "uninterrupted operation" during this window.

What they're saying:

"It's really exciting, because not only is it a big milestone for the project, but it's going to be a really visible milestone for all of our guests. They're going to get to see tons of trains running up and down the guideway all over the LAX campus," Adams said.

What's next:

Following the two-month testing period, officials will evaluate the system's performance data.

If the People Mover completes its required 30-day streak of perfect operation, airport authorities will be in a position to finalize and announce an official start date for public passenger service.