Law enforcement on high alert following hostage situation at Texas synagogue

Los Angeles-area law enforcement authorities are monitoring local Jewish houses of worship Saturday after hearing about a hostage situation at a synagogue in Texas.

"We're closely following a hostage situation that is taking place at a synagogue in Colleyville, TX," the Los Angeles Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon. "We're working with our federal partners, increasing patrols around synagogues in LA as a precautionary measure, and conducting community outreach to ensure the safety of Angelenos."

The city of Beverly Hills also reported that the Beverly Hills Police Department would increase patrols around Jewish houses of worship, out of an abundance of caution.

No threats were reported in Southern California.

At least four people were taken hostage Saturday at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, outside the Dallas/Fort Worth area, according to multiple reports.

The situation sparked reaction from national and international leaders.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett took to Twitter to say he is monitoring and praying for the hostages and rescuers.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki shared that President Joe Biden is aware of what's happening in Colleyville and that "senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership."

According to the director of public affairs for the Department of Justice, US Attorney General Merrick Garland has also been briefed on the ongoing situation in Colleyville.

