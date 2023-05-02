3 LAUSD students struck by vehicles just 7 days apart

article

Two students within the Los Angeles Unified School District were struck by vehicles in two separate incidents Monday, according to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho.

The first incident happened Monday night at Joyner Elementary School, and the second Tuesday morning near Fairfax High School, Carvalho said.

"Mayor Karen Bass and I agree that unacceptable and preventable frequency of vehicular incidents are

impacting the health, well-being and safety of our children," Carvalho said.

Three students have been struck by vehicles in just one week.

On April 25, a mother was killed while walking her 6-year-old daughter to Hancock Park Elementary School in the Mid-Wilshire area. A truck struck them then collided into a two-story apartment building. Ghada died at the scene and her 6-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition and remains in the ICU.