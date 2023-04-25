Woman killed, child hospitalized after car crashes into Mid-Wilshire building near school

A woman is dead and a young girl hospitalized after a car plowed into a building near an elementary school in Mid-Wilshire Tuesday, according to police.

The crash was reported around 8 a.m. in the area near Ogden Drive and Colgate Avenue near Hancock Park Elementary School.

Police said two pedestrians - a 35-year-old woman and a 6-year-old girl - were struck by the car before it collided into a two-story apartment building.

The woman died at the scene. The young girl was transported to the hospital in critical condition, officials said.

SUGGESTED:

The driver, identified as a 30-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in moderate condition. Authorities have not said if charges will be filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The extent of damage to the building was not immediately known.