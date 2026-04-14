LIVE: LAUSD officials speak after reaching last-minute deal to avert strike

The Brief LAUSD and SEIU Local 99 reached a 2 a.m. tentative agreement, keeping schools open for 400,000 students and ending the threat of a massive shutdown. The deal features a 24% wage increase and expanded healthcare for 30,000 essential workers who cited the high cost of living in Los Angeles as a primary concern. With separate agreements now reached for teachers and administrators, the district has successfully neutralized a coordinated strike involving nearly 70,000 employees.



The Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) has reached a tentative agreement with SEIU Local 99, averting a strike that could have disrupted learning for nearly 400,000 students.

The agreement ends months of tension in the nation’s second-largest school system just hours before a critical deadline.

Officials are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. to detail

What we know:

The agreement with SEIU Local 99—which includes bus drivers, cafeteria workers, and special education assistants—includes a 24% wage increase and an expansion of healthcare benefits.

Additionally, the district agreed to rescind layoffs of hundreds of IT technicians and promised not to subcontract work to outside vendors.

This breakthrough follows successful negotiations on Sunday with the district’s teachers (UTLA) and administrators (AALA).

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Under the separate UTLA agreement, starting teacher pay will rise from $68,966 to $77,000.

Acting Superintendent Andrés Chait confirmed that the district has now reached resolutions with all major labor partners, ensuring that schools remain open and students continue to receive education and meals.

What we don't know:

While the "agreement in principle" has been announced, the specific timeline for the ratification votes for all three unions has not yet been made public.

What they're saying:

"We are pleased to announce that we have reached an agreement in principle with SEIU Local 99 that will allow schools to be open," the LAUSD said in a statement Tuesday.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who stepped in to help facilitate the negotiations, emphasized the importance of the workforce: "Our schools’ teachers, instructional aides, nurses, custodians, bus drivers, and other dedicated workers care for our children every day, and they deserve a fair contract. Now, there is one on the table, and class is in session tomorrow."

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SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias praised the "bold action and courage" of workers, noting that a strike was always the last resort to improve living conditions for staff struggling with the high cost of living.

What's next:

While the threat of a strike has passed, the agreements are not yet final.

Union members from SEIU Local 99, UTLA, and AALA must still vote to ratify their respective contracts.

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In the meantime, the district and SEIU teams will continue working together to finalize the specific details of the written agreement, and campuses remain open for the district's 400,000 students.