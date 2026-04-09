LAUSD, unions enter critical mediation as Tuesday strike threat looms

The Brief LAUSD and SEIU Local 99 are meeting Thursday for a last-ditch mediation to avert a massive multi-union strike. Three unions—representing teachers, support staff, and administrators—threaten to walk out as early as Tuesday if deals aren't reached. Unions demand higher salary increases and stability, while the district cites long-term financial health and existing 13% offers.



Los Angeles Unified School District officials and union leaders are heading into high-stakes mediation Thursday in a final attempt to prevent a massive labor strike.

If negotiations fail, thousands of non-teacher employees, teachers, and administrators are prepared to walk out as early as Tuesday, potentially paralyzing the nation’s second-largest school system.

What we know:

The current friction centers on SEIU Local 99, which represents roughly 30,000 cafeteria workers, bus drivers, custodians, and special education assistants.

While the district has offered a 13% salary increase over three years, the union is holding out for more, alongside demands for stable work schedules.

Tensions are further fueled by the LAUSD Board of Education’s recent approval of 700 layoffs aimed at closing budget gaps.

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Parallel negotiations are also stalled with United Teachers Los Angeles (UTLA).

The district's latest proposal includes a staggered permanent raise totaling 10% by 2028, plus a one-time 3% bonus.

UTLA, however, is pushing for an immediate 13% jump in starting salaries—from $68,695 to $77,670—and significant increases to veteran pay scales.

Meanwhile, AALA/Teamsters Local 2010, representing principals, is seeking a 7% raise this year, far exceeding the district’s 4% offer.

What they're saying:

Union leadership emphasizes that a strike is not the preferred outcome but a necessary tool.

"A strike is a last resort, and we are open to dialogue with LAUSD," SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias said in a statement.

The district maintains it is balancing worker needs with fiscal responsibility.

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"Our proposals to UTLA alone have an ongoing cost of $480M and reflect significant increases over prior proposals, demonstrating the district's good faith efforts toward reaching agreements," the LAUSD said in a statement.

Officials insist their proposals support employees while "protecting the long-term financial stability of the district."

What's next:

All eyes are on Thursday's mediation session.

If an agreement is not reached with SEIU Local 99, they are expected to strike in coordination with UTLA and AALA/Teamsters Local 2010.

Even if one or two unions settle, leadership warned that a partial walkout would still cause significant disruption to campus operations across the city.