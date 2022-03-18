LAUSD to end indoor mask mandate for students, teachers

The Los Angeles Unified School District is expected to soon part ways with the indoor mask mandate.

According to a release published Friday afternoon, LAUSD is expected to end the indoor mask mandate no later than Wednesday, March 23.

LAUSD said it reached an agreement with labor groups to align with the state and LA County's health guidance to make masking strongly recommended, but not required for classrooms.

The soon-to-be-modified rule applies to both students and school staff.

Below is a statement released by LASUD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho:

Prior to Friday's announcement, LAUSD was one of the few school districts across the country that have yet to allow students and teachers to go maskless in classrooms. Earlier in the month, California joined Washington state and Oregon in dropping the mask mandate on a state level.

Other districts throughout Los Angeles County, including Beverly Hills Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District and Burbank Unified School District, had already ditched the masks.

Friday's announcement comes almost a month after LAUSD had lifted its outdoor mask mandate for students and staff.

