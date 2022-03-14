LAUSD keeps masks while state drops classroom mask mandate

While millions of teachers and students across California are returning to the classroom Monday without masks, those at Los Angeles Unified School District will still be masked up as the district's mandate remains in place.

California joined Washington and Oregon Friday night, dropping the masking requirement in schools, citing drops in coronavirus cases across the west. Los Angeles County moved to align its guidance with the states, but the ultimate decision comes down to the individual schools and districts.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho issued a statement Friday saying that he is "strongly support amending Los Angeles Unified's previously negotiated agreements to align with current health guidance released by the State of California and the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health," adding that the district is in negotiations with labor partners to try and shift from requiring masks in schools to strongly recommending them.

Other districts throughout LA County like Beverly Hills Unified School District, Pasadena Unified School District and Burbank Unified School District have all ditched the masks.

Some LAUSD parents don't think the change is coming soon enough. Some parents of students at West Hollywood Elementary School tell FOX 11's Mario Ramirez that they plan to protest, sending their children to school unmasked. Some are anticipating their children will be sent home.

Aside from citing ongoing negotiations, LAUSD has not indicated when updated masking guidance may come down.

According to LADPH's COVID-19 dashboard the county's latest 7-day positivity rate is 0.97%.

