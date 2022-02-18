LAUSD to lift outdoor mask mandate for students and staff starting Tuesday

The Los Angeles Unified School District will drop its outdoor mask mandate for students and staff at campuses on Tuesday, superintendent Alberto Carvalho said.

Carvalho made the announcement late Friday, posting the revised district guidance online. The new rules state that "outdoor masking will be optional for all individuals in Los Angeles Unified schools effective February 22, 2022."

The rules noted that while schools are closed Monday for the Presidents Day holiday, anyone on campuses that day for athletic activities can also do so without masks.

Los Angeles County lifted its outdoor mask mandate on Wednesday for mega-events, k-12 schools and child care centers; however, LAUSD decided to keep the mandate in place for about another week.

Carvalho said the district wanted to take a few days to transition to the new rule and properly inform labor partners, parents and staff.

