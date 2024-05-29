New video shows deadly crash involving LAPD patrol SUV

New video released Wednesday shows the moments leading up to a deadly multi-vehicle crash involving a Los Angeles Police Department patrol SUV in Hollywood.

The fatal crash happened April 30 near the intersection of Gower Street and Santa Monica Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m., according to the LAPD.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pedestrian struck, killed by LAPD patrol car

An investigation revealed that LAPD officers were traveling north on Gower Street moments before another vehicle headed west on Santa Monica Boulevard struck the police vehicle, causing it to spin and hit a pedestrian walking in a crosswalk.

Two other vehicles were also struck and the people inside those cars were not injured.

The pedestrian has been identified as a 27-year-old resident of London, England.

The investigation into the crash continues.

City News Service contributed to this report.