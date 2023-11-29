LASD deputy arrested for allegedly assaulting female inmate while on duty

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly assaulting a female inmate while he was on duty.

Jonathan Tejada Paredes was arrested Wednesday for allegedly engaging in sexual activity with one of the inmates at the Century Regional Detention Facility in Lynwood while he was on duty, according to LASD.

The department said it was made aware of the allegations on Tuesday, and arrested Paredes after a 24-hour investigation.

Paredes was booked at the Walnut Sheriff's station and is being held on $100,000 bail.

No other information was immediately available.