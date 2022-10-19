Family claims use-of-force by LASD deputies captured on video resulted in loss of man’s eye

A Southern California family is seeking justice after they say a man was brutally assaulted by two deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, resulting in several injuries including the loss of the alleged victim’s right eye in a disturbing incident in Inglewood that was all caught on camera.

In the video, a man is seen being tackled by two uniformed deputies, at one point in a choke hold, as witnesses asked the deputies to back off.

However, sheriff’s officials have a different perspective and said deputies were involved in a use of force incident on Oct.16 with an armed suspect. According to the LASD, the suspect identified as Blake Anderson, was arrested on the charges of a felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a (loaded) concealed firearm, and assault on a peace officer with a firearm.

However, sheriff's officials did not specify the circumstances that led up to the altercation.

LASD investigators said Anderson suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment and was later cleared for booking. They also said he had a previous "traumatic injury" that he sustained in an incident unrelated to the use of force seen in the video. The department is also seeking additional witnesses.

Anderson’s sister, Bailey, set up a GoFundMe campaign and said that her brother is a victim and not a suspect.

Blake Anderson (GoFundMe)

Bailey Anderson said her brother was on duty as a security guard at Luxor Hookah Lounge in the 5000 block of Century Boulevard when Deputy Rodriguez and his partner arrived at the scene, adding the deputies did not provide their full names.

In the video, a witness is heard telling the deputies "He’s working," while another witness says "No, Blake! Don’t fight back!"

In her statement, Bailey Anderson said her brother was having a conversation with a customer at the business where he works as a security guard and that the deputies "got out of their vehicle and proceeded to ambush him with no probable cause."

In the alleged attack, Blake Anderson reportedly suffered numerous injuries including a dislocated shoulder and hematomas around his head. His sister said he was experiencing sight improvement in his right eye and after the incident, doctors said he will need a prosthetic eye.

She said her brother is a family man, has a son, and is expecting a baby girl with his longtime girlfriend in less than a month.

Anyone who witnessed the arrest is asked to call LASD’s South LA Sheriff’s Station at 323-820-6700. Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips online.