LA’s Original Pantry Cafe celebrates 100 years

In true Los Angeles fashion, a mariachi band performing at 8 a.m. was the perfect indicator of a celebration.

The iconic Original Pantry Cafe in downtown Los Angeles celebrated 100 years in service on Wednesday, May 29.

Hollywood legends such as Marilyn Monroe and social justice icon Martin Luther King Jr. have dined at the fixture often considered part of the downtown LA experience.

The cozy and mighty eatery often has a line outside the door and patrons are happy to wait for the delicious food and kind service.

The cafe'website said it opened in 1924 and was owned by former LA Mayor Richard Riordan.