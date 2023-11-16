West Hollywood charter school briefly placed on lockdown after man allegedly points rifle at campus

article

Terrifying moments unfolded on Thursday morning following reports of a gunman on or near campus at Larchmont Charter School in West Hollywood.

Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department were called to the school located in the 1200 block of North Fairfax Avenue following reports that a gunman had pointed a rifle at an employee on campus from the school parking lot while parents were dropping off their kids.

The school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Once deputies arrived at the scene, the suspect was taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department also monitored the situation.

No injuries were reported and there is no active threat at this time, the LAPD said.

SUGGESTED: Several San Fernando Valley schools locked down after receiving threatening, possible 'swatting', phone calls

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The name of the suspect has not been released and no further information was provided by authorities.