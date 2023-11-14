Agoura High School lockdown believed to be caused by 'swatting' call

Agoura High School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday morning following unsubstantiated reports of an individual outside the school premises allegedly armed with a firearm. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department believes the report was likely a "swatting" call.

LASD's Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station received a call for service earlier Tuesday morning, prompting deputies to rush to Agoura High School, located on W Driver Ave. in Agoura Hills. Law enforcement officers conducted a thorough check of the campus and the surrounding area as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students, staff, and faculty. Law enforcement took all necessary steps to verify the credibility of the reported threat while maintaining a heightened state of security.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after 12:30 p.m. LASD officials revealed that the reported threat appears to be unfounded. There is a growing suspicion that the incident may be a case of "swatting," a dangerous prank where false reports are made to prompt a large-scale emergency response.

The public was reminded to rely on official statements and refrain from spreading unconfirmed information on social media to avoid unnecessary panic.

Additional details were not immediately available.