Police describe arrest in Corona Denny's after 3-county chase

A Los Angeles woman is in custody after a wild three-county police chase ended in a Corona Denny's Monday night. Now, FOX 11 is learning what happened after the suspect ran into the restaurant.

The chase broke out around 8 p.m. in La Habra, and ended in Corona, nearly 30 miles and more than an hour later. According to La Habra Police Officer Carlos Perez, it all started after an attempted traffic stop for a stolen work truck. Perez identified the driver as 26-year-old Niqwazha Green.

Green led officers for miles, before eventually ramming into cop cars, through a fence and onto the wrong side of the 91 Freeway, in her efforts to escape. After that, Green got out of the truck and ran across the freeway.

"Obviously the suspect was ramming vehicles, who's to say that she wasn't going to ram other civilians on the roadway, causing a hazard for them," Perez said. "So it was imperative that we made sure we stopped her at whatever cost."

After sprinting through traffic on the 91 Freeway, Green made her way into a Denny's Restaurant. Corona Police Corporal Tobis Kouroubacalis told FOX 11 that Corona officers saw Green enter the restaurant and ran into the restaurant.

Kouroubacalis said officers cleared out the customers from the restaurant and brought in the police dog. They said Green had barricaded herself in a back office. Officers warned her that if she didn't come out, they'd send the dog in. After she refused, officers did just that. The dog was able to take Green into custody.

Green was booked on multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon, possession of stolen property, felony evading arrest and a parole violation. She also suffered a small injury during the arrest involving the police dog.