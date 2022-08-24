40 arrests made in LA street takeover crackdown: LAPD

Forty people were arrested and dozens of cars impounded as part of a two-day operation to crack down on illegal street takeovers, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

It happened on Friday and Saturday at various locations across Southern California, the LAPD said.

In addition to the arrests, 34 cars were impounded, 82 citations were made, and "numerous" street takeovers shut down before they even started, according to police.

Authorities said one of the people arrested had a warrant for attempted murder and another was in possession of a loaded ghost gun.

"The collaborative efforts by everyone involved made an impact and sent a message – we will not condone this illegal and often deadly behavior," the LAPD tweeted.

The arrests come just a day after the LAPD announced enhanced enforcement measures to crack down on street takeovers.

SUGGESTED:

"We really want to stop this from becoming a new trend where they think they can show up and take over a street, freeway or any part of the city," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno during a press conference last week.

Anyone participating or attending a street takeover will have their vehicle impounded for up to 30 days, police said.

The new enforcement comes just days after a large street takeover in Harbor Gateway led to a flash mob looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store.

Meanwhile, newly-installed Botts' Dotts are not stopping street takeovers in Compton.

Botts' Dotts were most recently installed on the Sixth Street Bridge to deter street takeovers that had plagued the bridge since its grand opening.