LAPD announces enhanced enforcement to crack down on illegal street takeovers

The Los Angeles Police Department is cracking down on illegal street takeovers, saying they have a zero-tolerance policy as the dangerous crime is happening more often.

"We really want to stop this from becoming a new trend where they think they can show up and take over a street, freeway or any part of the city," said LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno during a press conference Thursday.

The police department announced new enforcement measures, anyone participating or attending a street takeover will have their vehicle impounded for up to 30 days.

Det. Moreno said on a typical weekend the department would impound five to ten cars, but that number is sure to go up in the coming days if takeovers continue to occur.

"Cars will start disappearing really soon," Moreno added.

The new enforcement comes just days after a large street takeover in Harbor Gateway led to a flash mob looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store.

Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway

In Compton, the city recently installed small yellow dots, known as Botts' Dotts, to discourage street takeovers.

The dots were installed at several intersections including Santa Fe Avenue and Compton Boulevard as well as Wilmington Avenue and Caldwell Street.

City officials said they will explore putting the dots in other Compton intersections if they prove successful in deterring street takeovers.



Botts' Dotts have also been installed on the Sixth Street Bridge which has seen numerous street takeovers since its grand opening in July.