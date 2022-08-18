VIDEO: Flash mob vandalizes, loots 7-Eleven store following street takeover in Harbor Gateway

The Los Angeles Police Department released new video and sought the public's help with identifying the people seen on video looting and vandalizing a 7-Eleven store following a street takeover in the Harbor Gateway area earlier this week.

RELATED: 7-Eleven looted after alleged street takeover in Harbor Gateway

LAPD officials said that on the night of Aug. 14, a large group of suspects, estimated to be over 100 people at one point, entered the 7-Eleven store on the northwest corner of Figueroa Street and El Segundo Boulevard in Los Angeles. The suspects ransacked the store and stole various merchandise including food, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

LAPD Detective Ryan Moreno said the employee working in the store feared for his life and there was no resistance.

"We really want to prevent this from becoming a new trend," Det. Moreno said during a press conference on Thursday morning.

One of the suspects seen on video was a man wearing a Colorado Rockies hat who was throwing food at the store employee.

Those involved with the incident are facing multiple charges including grand theft, looting and vandalism.

"They’re going to be held accountable," Det. Moreno said.