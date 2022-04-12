LA increases patrols in wake of NYC subway shooting

The Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday announced it will be increasing patrols around the city following a shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York.

"The LAPD is closely monitoring reports of a multiple victim shooting this morning at a subway train station in Brooklyn. We’re in contact with our local, state & federal partners, and as always, providing high visibility patrols throughout the city, including bus & rail stations." - LAPD tweet

Photo: LASD Transit

Additionally, the LASD Transit Services Bureau said it is also working with local agencies in response.

"We are deploying our resources to #keepyousafe! We continue to work closely with @metrolosangeles and our local, state and federal #lawenforcement partners to stay on top of this fluid situation," LASD Transit Instagram

Officials said the gunfire wounded at least five people, and at least 11 in all were injured in some way in the attack at the 36th Street station in the borough’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

According to multiple law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation, preliminary information indicated that the suspect who fled was a man wearing a construction vest and a gas mask.

Emergency vehicles and the New York Police Department crowd the streets after several people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Imag Expand

Investigators believe the suspect deployed a smoke device before opening fire, one of the law enforcement officials said. Investigators are examining whether the suspect may have used that device in an effort to distract people before shooting, the official said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 12: Police and emergency responders gather at the site of a reported shooting of multiple people outside of the 36 St subway station on April 12, 2022 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. According to authorities, mult Expand

Fire and police officials were investigating reports that there had been an explosion, but the police department tweeted that there were "no active explosive devices at this time." Multiple smoke devices were found on the scene, said mayoral spokesperson Fabien Levy, who confirmed the initial shooting injury count.

At least 11 people were being treated at two local hospitals. No MTA workers were physically hurt, according to a statement from the Transport Workers Union Local 100.

A press conference is expected to be held soon in New York City.

Members of the New York Police Department patrol the streets after at least 13 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in the New York borough of Brooklyn on April 12, 2022. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

