Brooklyn subway shooting: 13 injured, suspect at-large

At least 13 people have been injured including five who were shot inside a subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn at the height of rush hour, according to police. A smoke device was also set off. Several unexploded devices have been found at the station.

Two victims are in critical condition, sources tell FOX 5 News.

The suspect reportedly tossed a smoke device at approximately 8:30 a.m. inside the 36th Street Station on the N line at 4th Avenue. He remains at-large and may have fled into the subway system, according to police.

A massive emergency response is underway with ambulances removing several people from the station. Eight victims were taken to NYU Medical Center and three were taken to NY Presbyterian Hospital. The victims are in stable condition.

DRAMATIC SCENE FROM SUBWAY PLATFORM

Police with long guns, SWAT teams and bomb squads are all on the scene.

Witnesses describe a chaotic, bloody scene as the injured were brought to street level and bystanders were moved away from the area.

Police have closed 4th Avenue. A heavy police presence is also seen at 27th Street. It is not clear why police are in that area.

Photos and video on social media show a man covered in blood lying on the platform and people running from the station trying to escape above ground. Several victims appear to have sustained injuries to the lower extremities.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

The suspect was apparently still on the loose. He was described as 180 pounds wearing a gas mask an orange vest and carrying a construction bag. The suspect reportedly threw something into the air.

Schools in the area are on lock-down.

PHOTOS: BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING

Pedestrians should avoid the area of 3rd Ave to 5th Ave from 20th – 40th Street in Brooklyn. Commuters should anticipate significant delays. Trains are being diverted at the 36th Street Station.

Service on the B and W lines is completely suspended. R, D, N trains are suspended in Brooklyn and some stations in Manhattan. Consider alternate routes and allow for additional travel time. Use the 2, 3, 4, 5 lines to get between Brooklyn and Manhattan.

The city has activated the Unified Victim Identification System. If you are concerned about the welfare of someone who may have been affected by the attack and are unable to contact them, please call 311. From outside of NYC, you may call 212-639-9675.

City officials are expected to hold a briefing. Mayor Eric Adams, who is in quarantine due to a COVID diagnosis, is not expected to attend.

The White House has reacted to the incident via social media:

"@POTUS has been briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting. White House senior staff are in touch with Mayor Adams and Police Commissioner Sewell to offer any assistance as needed."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

The Sunset Park subway station at 36th Street was the scene of a shooting and explosion on April 12, 2022.