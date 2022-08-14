LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Los Angeles police have officially ended their investigation into the crash that resulted in the death of actress Anne Heche and a fire that destroyed a two-story home in Mar Vista.

This comes a little over a week after Heche was declared brain dead after suffering severe injuries when Los Angeles authorities said she crashed her vehicle into the Mar Vista home.

Her representatives told FOX 11 that the Daytime Emmy Award-winning actress and mother of two was declared brain dead on Thursday night and has been kept on life support for organ donation.

"As of today, there will be no further investigative efforts made in this case," the department announced Friday, the same day the 53-year-old actress was pronounced brain dead. "Any information or records that have been requested prior to this turn of events will still be collected as they arrive as a matter of formalities and included in the overall case.

"When a person suspected of a crime expires, we do not present for filing consideration."

Although Heche is legally dead under California law, she remains on life support for evaluation of possible options for organ donations.

Last Friday, Heche was involved in a fiery crash after driving into a Mar Vista home. Crews pulled her from the scene and at the time of the rescue, she was sitting upright and appeared alert. Prior to Thursday night's development, the LAPD investigated Heche for felony DUI.

Blood tests showed the presence of "narcotics," prompting a "felony DUI investigation," Officer Annie Hernandez said. The test results also showed Heche was not under the influence of alcohol.

That investigation is now closed.

TMZ obtained video showing Heche involved in a minor collision at a Mar Vista-area apartment complex earlier Friday, crashing into a wall in a parking area, then driving away as people nearby tried to help. The crash into the home occurred a short time later.

Surveillance video posted on social media shows the car speeding down the residential street just prior to the crash, which sent Heche's blue Mini Cooper completely into the home.

Heche, 53, rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance.

