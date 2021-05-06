LAPD disperses house party at Chris Brown’s Tarzana home

article

Los Angeles Police Department officers dispersed what was described as a "huge" house party at Grammy award-winning singer Chris Brown’s Tarzana home early Thursday morning, officials said.

Police were called to the neighborhood located near the intersection of Corbin Avenue and Wells Drive around 2:30 a.m.

The department said a few hundred people were in attendance and loud music could be heard throughout the neighborhood.

LAPD officials said the partygoers were cooperative.

On Thursday, Los Angeles County officially moved into the yellow tier, California’s least restrictive, that eases COVID-19 guidelines. Under the yellow tier, indoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people and a maximum of 100 people for outdoor informal gatherings.

In November 2019, the R&B singer held a yard sale at his Tarzana home that drew in a large crowd with fans from up and down the California coast.

