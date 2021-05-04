Los Angeles County moves into California's least restrictive yellow tier

article

On Tuesday, Los Angeles County officially moved into the yellow tier, California’s least restrictive on the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, which eases more rules for businesses amid the ongoing pandemic.

Last week, the county qualified for a move to the yellow tier, but the Southern California county had to meet the threshold for another week before it could advance.

The rest of Southern California remains in the orange tier, while some of the most stubborn parts of the state, such as Merced and San Joaquin counties were in the red tier.

San Francisco, another populous California county, also moved into the yellow tier on Tuesday.

Health officials late last week said California now has the lowest infection rate in the U.S., after being the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic just a few months ago.

For the first time in months, LA County bars that don’t serve food can reopen for indoor seating and all businesses, both indoors and outdoors, will be able to operate with more guests.

Advertisement

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors issued the following statement:

"This has been a long and difficult journey and we are so heartened to arrive at this latest milestone. Entering the Yellow Tier means we have reached the next-to-last stage before fully reopening, and this is another welcome sign we are moving toward a safe and healthy new normal, one that is guided by hope rather than fear. This new tier matches the sunny optimism of the season. Now it’s up to all of us to keep up the good work. It’s never been easier to get vaccinated, and that is the single most important action you can take to protect yourself, your family, and your community. Continuing to make smart choices now moves us closer to fully enjoying all the wonderful things that Los Angeles County has to offer."



Under the yellow tier, some of the new modifications for businesses include:

SOCIAL AND INFORMAL GATHERINGS

Social and informal gatherings can occur outdoors with a maximum of 100 people

Indoors gatherings remain discouraged, however, can occur with a maximum of 50% capacity where there are capacity limits or up to 50 people

PRIVATE EVENTS

Events such as receptions, conferences and meetings can occur outdoors with a maximum of 200 guests

If all guests are tested or show pull of proof of vaccination, outdoor events can have a maximum of 400 guests

Indoor events can occur with up to 200 people if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination

THEME PARKS

Can operate at a maximum 35% capacity

RELATED:

Universal Studios Hollywood reopens to California residents

Six Flags Magic Mountain reopens with limited capacity

INDOOR SEATED LIVE EVENTS

All venues are limited to in-state guests only and all tickets must be delivered digitally

No eating or drinking is prohibited and venues must provide a pre-designated eating area that allows for safe social distances

Suites can have a maximum capacity of up to three households

Venues up to 1,500 guests can operate at a maximum or 25% capacity or 50% if guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination

Venues with 1,501 guests and above can operate at 10% capacity of 2,000 people; whichever is fewer or 50% capacity for tested or fully vaccinated guests

HOTELS AND LODGING

Fitness centers can operate at 50% capacity

Spa facilities can reopen

Dumbells lie dormant at Gold's Gym Islip on May 13, 2020 in West Islip, New York. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

GYMS AND FITNESS CENTERS

Gyms and fitness centers can operate indoors at a maximum 50% capacity

Saunas and steam rooms can reopen

The LA Department of Public Health will provide a coronavirus update on Wednesday afternoon to provide guidance for businesses.

If low case rates continue statewide, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he will fully reopen the state's economy on June 15.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.