LAPD breaks up house party with hundreds of attendees defying health orders in Woodland Hills

The Los Angeles Police Department was called to a house party early Tuesday to a Woodland Hills neighborhood where hundreds of people gathered, defying local health orders.

LAPD officers were called to the 5070 block of Escobedo Drive just after 3 a.m. when neighbors reported a disturbance.

Shortly after officers arrived, crowds dispersed from the home. Many partygoers were seen leaving the party without masks and failed to maintain proper social distancing.

Those attending the party were mainly young adults, the demographic health officials say fueled a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

"Life is boring right now so we need to have fun. it was just a regular party, a regular gathering with a bunch of friends. There’s nothing else…there’s no [expletive] COVID-19," one partygoer told FOX 11.

Last month, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti authorized the Department of Water and Power to shut off services to houses or businesses that host large parties.

RELATED:

• LA mayor orders DWP to shut off services to houses, businesses that host large parties

• Large parties held across Los Angeles area over weekend, despite health orders

• 1 killed, 1 wounded after gunfire erupts at Beverly Crest house party

• Garcetti authorizes shut down of utility services at party house in Hollywood Hills

"If you came here and decided to put yourself at risk, then that’s your business. America is supposed to be a free country. You have the option to choose or not," said partygoer Estee Manuel.

The party’s host who did not want to be identified said he intended to have a small Labor Day gathering with no more than 15 people. He also said he held the party at his cousin's home.

According to the LAPD, there were no arrests and no reported incidents of violence.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.