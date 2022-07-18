LA's 6th Street bridge overrun by street takeovers days after opening

One week after its grand opening, Los Angeles' 6th Street bridge is becoming a hotspot for illegal street takeovers.

Video posted on social media shows cars doing burnouts and donuts on the bridge in broad daylight.

The Los Angeles Police Department also took to social media to inform the public that "once again" the bridge was closed because of street takeovers and cars parked on the bridge.

The LAPD quoted a tweet reporting a street takeover just a day beforehand.

The Sixth Street Viaduct, a new connection between Boyle Heights and the downtown Arts District, replaces one of the city's most iconic structures.

The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, which was built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."

People were quick to jump on social media to express their disdain for LA's newest piece of infrastructure.

The project -- the largest bridge project in the city's history -- was funded by the Federal Highway Transportation Administration, Caltrans and the city of Los Angeles.