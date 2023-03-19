3 children orphaned after Lake Elsinore couple among 4 killed in fiery Chino Hills crash

Four people were killed in a series of crashes that started with a wrong-way driver in Chino Hills early Sunday morning.

The crash happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the 71 Freeway north of Chino Hills Parkway. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a 2021 Volvo with two people in it was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of the freeway when it hit a 2018 Volvo, also carrying two people. After that initial impact, a 2001 Toyota and a 2008 Honda both crashed into that second Volvo as well.

Video from the scene showed one of the cars completely engulfed in flames. CHP officials said the flames made it impossible to conduct rescue efforts.

SUGGESTED: 1 hospitalized after car crashes into Long Beach pizzeria

The driver and passenger of the 2021 Volvo were both pronounced dead at the scene, but were not identified. The driver and the passenger in the 2018 Volvo — identified as 38-year-old Ruth Mulisa Wambusa and 43-year-old Gedion Mbatha Mutuka, both of Lake Elsinore — were also pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two other cars were also injured in the crash.

Loved ones launched a GoFundMe page for the two people killed in the crash. Those looking to help can click here for more information.

The cause of the crashes is still under investigation. The CHP's Rancho Cucamonga Area office is investigating the case. Anyone with information was asked to call 909-980-3994.