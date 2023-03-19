1 hospitalized after car crashes into Long Beach pizzeria

At least one person was hospitalized when a car slammed into the side of a pizza restaurant in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

The crash at Buono's Pizzeria in the 400 block of West Willow Street took place around 8:50 p.m. Saturday, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

The crash left a gaping hole in the side of the eatery at the intersection of Willow Street and Chestnut Avenue, according to the Long Beach Press Telegram.

SUGGESTED: Southbound 5 Freeway in Glendale reopened after sinkhole fixed

The crash took place after two cars collided, causing one of the drivers to lose control and hit the restaurant, the paper reported.

Multiple people were inside a gray sedan involved in the crash and were treated for minor injuries and released, the newspaper added. The person who was hospitalized was inside the restaurant when the sedan hit the side of the building, according to the P-T.