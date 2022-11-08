LAFD working to pull man from river in Boyle Heights

Firefighters are working to pull a man from the water in Boyle Heights.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of East Washington Boulevard Tuesday evening where a man was being swept downstream in the area.

Officials did not say how the man ended up in the stream in the first place. It is unknown if the man is hurt or seriously injured as he works to get out of the water.

The rescue efforts come hours after one person died and two others disappeared after they were swept downstream in Ontario Tuesday.

Firefighters are working to pull a man from the water in Boyle Heights. (FOX 11)

RELATED: 1 dead, 2 missing in Ontario after being swept downstream in wash

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 11 News for the latest.