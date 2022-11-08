Water rescue underway in Ontario after 6 people swept downstream in wash

Multiple agencies are conducting a water rescue in Ontario for at least three individuals who were reportedly swept downstream by the current, according to the local fire department.

Fire officials said a call came in around 9:45 a.m. reported six people in the wash in the 1200 block of E. 4th Street.

Crews actively working to rescue three individuals who were swept downstream by the current. / Ontario FD

Three people have since been rescued and three others remain missing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.