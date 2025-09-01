Labor Day rallies near me: Demonstrations planned across Southern California

The Brief Labor Day rallies and a parade are being held throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties, with a main theme of "Stop the Billionaire Takeover." The Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition will host its 46th annual Solidarity Parade and Picnic Rally in Wilmington, starting at 10 a.m. The events will feature celebrity guests, live music, and speakers, though political candidates are not permitted to campaign.



Several rallies and a major parade are scheduled across Southern California to mark Labor Day.

What we know:

Multiple "Workers Over Billionaires" rallies are scheduled across Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, and Ventura counties.

These events are organized by May Day Strong, a group that describes itself as "working people rising up to stop the billionaire takeover."

The group's platform includes calls to protect social programs, ensure fully funded schools, healthcare, and housing for all, and stop what they call "attacks on immigrants, black, indigenous, trans people, and all our communities."

One of the events, The People's Block Party, is described as a "high-energy, community-centered event" featuring amplified sound, celebrity guests, and various community-focused activities.

List of locations

Timeline:

The day's events are staggered across various locations and times.

Those interested in seeing events near them can tap or click here for more information.

What they're saying:

Kristal Romero, the press secretary of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, stated that organizers expect "a couple thousand participants" at the Solidarity Parade and Picnic Rally.

In his Labor Day proclamation, President Donald Trump wrote, "From the earliest days of our American story, our Nation's future has been molded by the skill, determination, and unwavering resilience of the American worker."

The proclamation continues, "This Labor Day, we honor the proud legacy of America's workforce -- and we pay tribute to the unbreakable spirit that keeps it strong nearly 250 years later."

The backstory:

Labor Day, a national tribute to workers' contributions, was first celebrated on September 5, 1882, in New York City.

In 1887, Oregon became the first state to formally recognize it.

By 1894, 31 states had made Labor Day a holiday, leading to Congress passing a bill to make the first Monday in September a legal holiday in the District of Columbia and territories.

This year's Los Angeles/Long Beach Harbor Labor Coalition parade marks its 46th annual event, with the theme "Labor Unions Fighting for a Better Tomorrow."