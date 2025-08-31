Labor Day 'Workers Over Billionaire' demonstrations to be held across LA County on Monday
LOS ANGELES - Across the country, a Labor Day-themed "Workers Over Billionaires" demonstrations will be held on Monday.
Here in Southern California, there is more than a dozen protests expected to be held on Labor Day Monday that is being listed on MayDayStrong.org. The scheduled Monday demonstration includes locations in Culver City, Elysian Park, Lakewood, Long Beach, Torrance, Wilmington, a protests near Westchester-Playa Del Rey and several other Los Angeles County communities.
LIST OF LOCATIONS:
Those interested in seeing events near them can click here for more information.
- Claremont
- Culver City
- Elysian Park
- Filipinotown
- Lakewood
- LAX
- Long Beach
- Malibu
- Montebello
- Northridge
- Palmdale
- Pasadena
- Santa Clarita
- Topanga
- Torrance
- Whittier
- Wilmington
- Brea
- Huntington Beach
- Laguna Beach
- Newport Beach
- Seal Beach
RIVERSIDE COUNTY
- Beaumont
- Big Bear Lake
- Rancho Cucamonga
- Twentynine Palms
VENTURA COUNTY
The Source: This report used information provided by MayDayStrong.org.