Expand / Collapse search

Labor Day 'Workers Over Billionaire' demonstrations to be held across LA County on Monday

By
Published  August 31, 2025 5:09pm PDT
California
FOX 11
Thousands attend 'No Kings' protests in LA [PREV. COVERAGE]

Thousands attend 'No Kings' protests in LA [PREV. COVERAGE]

Thousands of Angelenos took to the streets for "No Kings" anti-Trump protests over the weekend. [PREV. COVERAGE]

LOS ANGELES - Across the country, a Labor Day-themed "Workers Over Billionaires" demonstrations will be held on Monday.

Here in Southern California, there is more than a dozen protests expected to be held on Labor Day Monday that is being listed on MayDayStrong.org. The scheduled Monday demonstration includes locations in Culver City, Elysian Park, Lakewood, Long Beach, Torrance, Wilmington, a protests near Westchester-Playa Del Rey and several other Los Angeles County communities.

LIST OF LOCATIONS:

Those interested in seeing events near them can click here for more information.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

  • Claremont
  • Culver City
  • Elysian Park
  • Filipinotown
  • Lakewood
  • LAX
  • Long Beach
  • Malibu
  • Montebello
  • Northridge
  • Palmdale
  • Pasadena
  • Santa Clarita
  • Topanga
  • Torrance
  • Whittier
  • Wilmington

ORANGE COUNTY

  • Brea
  • Huntington Beach
  • Laguna Beach
  • Newport Beach
  • Seal Beach

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

  • Beaumont
  • Big Bear Lake
  • Rancho Cucamonga
  • Twentynine Palms

VENTURA COUNTY

The Source: This report used information provided by MayDayStrong.org.

CaliforniaLos Angeles CountyHolidays