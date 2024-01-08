LAPD investigating alleged hate crimes at Woodland Hills businesses

Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department were investigating alleged hate crimes in the western San Fernando Valley after several Jewish-owned businesses were vandalized in Woodland Hills and Canoga Park beginning Saturday.

Investigators believe the same suspect struck again Monday morning. Video taken from the scene Monday shows shattered glass at an In-N-Out Burger located across from Canoga Park High School before moving next door to shatter the window at Sherwin Williams. The suspect left behind a rock that read "pay up" at the paint store.

Possible hate crimes were under investigation in Woodland Hills following the vandalism of several businesses that were Jewish or Israeli-owned.

The motive and meaning behind the message remain unclear and investigators believe the crimes are connected.

Big O Tires was also hit and, over the weekend, the same message was left on rocks used to shatter windows at three other businesses.

One business owner believes they were targeted because they had a mezuzah on display.

Those with information were asked to contact the LAPD.