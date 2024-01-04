LA County family wants to leave San Pedro neighborhood after being targeted in hate-crime incident

A San Pedro family is shaken after they were targets of a hate crime during the holiday season.

The Scott family shared photos of their Ford Mustang being spray-painted with a racial slur as well as a Swastika painted on the bumper.

The car's tires were also slashed.

The attack happened sometime between Christmas Day and the New Year. As of Thursday night, no arrests have been announced and the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident.

Now, the Scott family wants to leave their San Pedro neighborhood. A GoFundMe page has since been launched for the family: