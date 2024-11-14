LA28 to provide update on Olympic Games

In preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Olympic and Paralympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) spent multiple days touring LA and visiting select game venues.

The committees held a press conference Thursday afternoon to share their progress and plan.

Come 2025, the committee hopes to finalize their game plan and complete the competition schedule. The IOC will also finalize the medal event program and athlete quota. Once those details are finalized, organizers say they can then get more specifics about transportation and security.

"Our visit this week reaffirms that LA28 is poised to inspire the next generation and make a big impact. Now as we enter a new phase, moving from strategy to action, LA28's preparation will now change in pace and together we will work hard to create an unfortunate experience that can resonate far behind 2028," said Nicole Hoevertsz, IOC Vice President and LA28 Coordination Commission Chair.

Starting in 2026, tickets and hospitality will become available. Organizers will also search for a mascot.

Volunteer opportunities will also become available then.

The 2028 games will mark Los Angeles’ third time hosting the Olympic Games and the first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

LA hosted previous Olympic Games in 1984 and 1932.