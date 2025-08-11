LA County DA announcing plan to crackdown on illegal street takeovers

The Brief Officials are set to announce new plans to combat illegal street takeovers in Los Angeles. The city has experienced a rise in these events, which have included store looting and instances of violence and fatal accidents. The announcement will be made by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and other officials at a news conference on Monday afternoon.



Los Angeles police and prosecutors are set to announce new strategies to combat the rising trend of illegal street takeovers.

What we know:

On Monday afternoon, Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman and other law enforcement officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. to provide details on those new plans.

Local perspective:

According to officials, the takeovers have been linked to other criminal acts, such as the looting of nearby businesses. In some cases, such as in 2024 and 2022, innocent bystanders have been killed after they were hit by vehicles during street takeovers.

A report released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in March showed LA County seeing a dramatic rise in street takeovers in 2024.