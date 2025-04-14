Car shows or street takeovers? Local residents' frustration grows

Car show or street takeover?

A weekly event has sparked controversy in East Gardena and West Rancho Dominguez, with residents calling it a street takeover and participants describing it as a car show.

The event has led to numerous issues, including injuries, crime, and damage to local businesses, prompting calls for increased law enforcement and regulation.

What we know:

The event takes place on Broadway between Alondra and Redondo Beach Blvd and 157th between Figueroa and Main.

The event is described as family-friendly by some, with kids in attendance and even a BBQ cookout.

Those in opposition of the event say it has resulted in injuries, shootings, pursuits, and other criminal activities.

Local perspective:

Residents in West Rancho Dominguez told FOX 11 they've been dealing with the chaos for years and are frustrated by the lack of peace and safety.

Fred, a local resident, expressed his concerns, stating, "It's dangerous. We can't get any peace. This wouldn't happen in Rancho Palos Verdes, Beverly Hills, or even Torrance but it's acceptable here."

What they're saying:

Participants argue that the event promotes unity and culture, with DJ Hype Evans stating, "No matter what we’ve got going on across LA. This cuts out a bunch of BS."

However, community advocate Dominique Lauro criticized the recklessness, saying, "They’re reckless individuals who are really turning what should be a fun weekend activity into something that is dangerous."

What's next:

The upcoming county agenda on Tuesday will address potential crackdowns on promoters and social media platforms profiting from the event.

Discussions will focus on increased penalties and measures to support law enforcement efforts.

Community advocate Dave Matthews emphasized the need for dialogue, stating, "I think the missing link is getting everybody at the table to talk about what it’s going to take to make this legal and safe because right now it’s not."