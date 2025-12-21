Long Beach residents frustrated by vandals destroying Christmas inflatables, holiday decor

The Brief East Long Beach residents say vandals are slashing and destroying Christmas inflatables in neighborhoods near El Dorado Park. Home security video shows suspected juveniles riding a red e-bike and puncturing multiple holiday decorations on nearby blocks. Residents say the vandalism is hurtful and costly, and Long Beach police say they received a call requesting increased patrols but found no reports of vandalism.



East Long Beach residents say they are frustrated by vandals who are destroying Christmas inflatables and other holiday decor.

Some of the acts are caught on home security cameras.

All these reported acts of vandalism are blocks away from each other near El Dorado Park.

"This is how big the slashes they’re doing, so it’s not replaceable," said Kat Villarreal.

Kat says she was shocked to come home a few nights ago and see each of her Christmas inflatables not only deflated but also punctured.

Kat says it’s not just her house that’s been targeted lately by what appears to be two kids or teenagers.

Ring camera video shows suspects riding around on what neighbors say looks like a red e-bike, slashing inflatables.

In one video of another neighbor’s home, just a few blocks away from Kat’s house, you can see the suspect popping at least four different Christmas inflatables.

Kat says residents have had enough.

"Going around popping all these and laughing and thinking it’s really funny, and it’s not funny, it’s hurtful," said Villarreal.

Kat says she and her partner have already filed a police report.

"The whole neighborhood is sad. It’s really, really sad," said Villarreal.

While residents want the suspects to be stopped, they also want the suspects to know how much time, money and energy residents put into spreading a little holiday cheer in their own neighborhood.

"The kids love walking around this corner and seeing all the decorations," said Villarreal. "I felt sad. I want them back up. Everyone loves them, but I think that I’m going to replace them. I mean, it’s not cheap."

FOX 11 reached out to the Long Beach Police Department. The department sent the following preliminary information:

"On Dec. 20, 2025, Police Dispatch received a call for service where the calling party requested increased patrols due to a report of juveniles in the area. We were unable to locate any reports of vandalism or theft. If you see something, say something. Call 911 for emergencies. Call Police Dispatch at 562-435-6711 to report suspicious activity."